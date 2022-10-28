Skip to main content

Jarrett Allen Reaches Another Career Milestone Friday Night Vs. The Celtics

Allen recorded his 4,000th career point on Monday night
Jarrett Allen reached another career milestone Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Allen recorded his 4,000th career point on a basket in the first quarter of Friday night's game.  

His basket with with 9:39 to play in the quarter achieved the latest milestone. 

The monumental moment comes just one game after Allen pulled down his 3,000th career rebound. With his 6th rebound the game on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic Allen recorded career rebound No. 3,000, becoming the only active NBA player 25-years-old or younger with 3,000 career boards. 

Allen is also just the third active player in 26-years-old or younger with 3,000 career rebound joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Domantas Sabonis. 

JA helped push the Cavs to their third-straight win on Wednesday night with an 18-point, 16 rebound effort in the Wine and Gold's 103-92 win over the Magic. It was Allen's third double-double of the season. The Cavs were 26-6 last season when he recorded a double-double

