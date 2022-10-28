Jarrett Allen Reaches Another Career Milestone Friday Night Vs. The Celtics

Jarrett Allen reached another career milestone Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Allen recorded his 4,000th career point on a basket in the first quarter of Friday night's game.

His basket with with 9:39 to play in the quarter achieved the latest milestone.

The monumental moment comes just one game after Allen pulled down his 3,000th career rebound. With his 6th rebound the game on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic Allen recorded career rebound No. 3,000, becoming the only active NBA player 25-years-old or younger with 3,000 career boards.

Allen is also just the third active player in 26-years-old or younger with 3,000 career rebound joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Domantas Sabonis.

JA helped push the Cavs to their third-straight win on Wednesday night with an 18-point, 16 rebound effort in the Wine and Gold's 103-92 win over the Magic. It was Allen's third double-double of the season. The Cavs were 26-6 last season when he recorded a double-double

-----

You may also like:

A Three-Second Call, A Halftime Tongue Lashing and Evan Mobley Being Evan Mobley

How Good Can The Cleveland Cavaliers Be This Year?

Jarrett Allen Is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off With Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Cavs Get Overtime Win Over Wizards In Home Opener

Don't Look Now, But The Cavaliers Have Become One Of The NBA's Best 3-Point Shooting Teams

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn