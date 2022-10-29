Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell Combine for 82 points in Cavs OT Win

Does Caris LeVert enjoy playing in Boston? It certainly appears so.

LeVert had his best game as a Cleveland Cavalier on Friday night against the Celtics in Boston, scoring 41 points and dishing out seven assists in 132-123 win for the Cavs, their fourth straight victory.

The Wine and Gold went to overtime twice all of last season and have already won twice in extra time this year.

LeVert knocked down 6-of-8 from three-point range and went 11-of-12 from the charity stripe. Donovan Mitchell also scored 41 points as the Cavs' staring back court combined for 82 of the Cavs 132 points.

His performance comes two years after the combo-guard scored posted a career-night against the Celtics while he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

LeVert scored 51 points, with 37 of them coming in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 129-120 win over the Celtics in March of 2020. The final 27 points LeVert scored come in the last 4:05 minutes of regulation and overtime. He outscored the Celtics all by himself in overtime, 11-2.

It was the ninth 50-point game in Nets' franchise history.

The Cavs battled back from as many as 15 points down against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions and needed an extra five minutes, but ultimately outscored the Celtics 18-9 in the extra frame to secure their best five-game start since 2016-17.

LeVert started out hot, with nine points in the first quarter as the Cavs jumped out to an early 13-point lead over Boston. The Celtics stormed back and took a 13-point advantage of their own.

He started the second half on a tear and poured in 10 more points to help the Cavs erase the Celtics lead and eventually take a two-point advantage of their own.

Late in regulation, LeVert outworked everyone for a pair of second-chance opportunities. LeVert pulled down a huge rebound with 1:12 left on a missed shot by Donovan Mitchell and canned a critical three pointer.

In overtime, forced a massive turnover and canned a pair free throws before hitting a dagger from beyond the arc. LeVert was fouled on the play by Malcom Brogdon, which was deemed a Flagrant I and gave LeVert a two extra shots and the ball to cap a magnificent night.

Coming into the season, LeVert said he felt as healthy as he's been in two years and he retooled his diet opting for a more Keto-friendly lifestyle.

Evan Mobley added 19 points and ten rebounds in the win. Jarrett Allen also contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds and scored his 4,000th career point.

The Cavs return home on Sunday to host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

