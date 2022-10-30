Caris LeVert Isn't Coming Out Of The Starting Lineup Anytime Soon

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff made one thing crystal clear on Sunday night ahead of tipoff between the Cavs and Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

When Darius Garland comes returns from his eye injury, Caris LeVert is not coming out of the starting lineup.

It's just a matter of where he will be in that starting five.

"I've got so much respect and appreciation for what Caris has done over the past two and a half months that he's been back here with us and the time that he's put in over the summer to get himself to this level that, you know, it would be disrespectful to just move him out of that spot," Bickerstaff said.

Recently, LeVert has found himself sliding into the shooting guard slot in the Cavs' back court alongside Donovan Mitchell. After earning the starting small forward position in the preseason, LeVert has adjusted since Garland has gone down.

Bickerstaff rolled out a starting lineup of Mitchell, LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for the third straight game. In two games immediately following Garland's injury, Isaac Okoro had filled the SG spot with Mitchell but has struggled to produce.

Since shuffling his lineup to move LeVert to the back court and Wade into the starting five, Bickerstaff has liked what he's seen.

Wade's versatility at SF has allowed LeVert to flourish in the back court.

"Defensively he (Wade) can guard multiple positions. He has the ability to move his feet extremely well," Bickerstaff said. "He's strong so he can stay between guys and beat them to spots and absorb contact. You know, he's. He has the ability to spread the floor and people respect his ability to shoot it from range."

Bickerstaff has been very clear that the Cavs' coaching staff has asked LeVert to fill multiple roles, sometimes in the same game and have multiple "personalities" on the floor in a given night.

LeVert handled the multi-tasking well and is coming off his best performance as a Cavalier after scoring 41 points, including 11 in overtime to help the Cavs take down the Celtics 132-123 on Friday night.

"When I had my first conversation with Caris last year, the thing that stood out to me most is he said to me, 'do whatever you want with me. I'm very adaptable,'" Bickerstaff said. "That stuck in my head. And he's proven that he can adapt and fit."

