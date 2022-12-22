Skip to main content

Cavs Get Statement Win Over The Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers were finally able to get a win over the Milwaukee Bucks after dropping their last two matchups.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wednesday night's matchup between the Cavs and the Bucks was a showdown of the two best defenses in the NBA

Cleveland only allowed 20 points in the first quarter which is the third-lowest amount they've allowed in the opening quarter all season. They also forced eight Bucks turnovers in the first quarter as well. 

The first two times that these teams matched up this season didn't go the Cavs way. In their first meeting, Milwaukee came away with a 113-98 victory. The second time was another blowout win for the Bucks with a final score of 117-102.

However those were both away games for the Cavs, and it was a different story with the game being in Cleveland.

The Cavs owned an 18-point lead heading into halftime and limited the team with the best record in the NBA to only 40 points. Cleveland's largest lead of the night was 24 points. However, the Bucks were able to come back and make it a six-point game with just over 30 seconds remaining. 

Thankfully, the Cavs were able to hold off the comeback and come out with the 114-106 victory. 

Watch the postgame press conference here:

A large part of this victory had to do with the incredible game that Jarrett Allen had on both ends of the floor. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Allen was also an efficient 8/10 from the field. 

He also played solid defense on Giannis Antentokounmpo. Giannis did finish with 45 points, but sometimes points don't tell the full story. There were multiple plays where Antentokounmpo was forced to take an uncomfortable shot or had to kick the ball out to a teammate. 

This led Allen to a 16 +/- which was the second-highest on the team.

Donovan Mitchell also helped lead the Cavs to a victory. Although, it took him a while to find his groove. In the first half, Mitchell was shooting .300 from the field and couldn't seem to buy a shot. But in the second half, he exploded for 26 points including a 15-point third quarter.

Even with the slow start, Mitchell never gave up on his aggressiveness which is part of what makes him such an impressive player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This was overall a statement win for the Cavs. They were finally able to get a win over the team with the best record in the NBA. There's still a lot of improvement that the Cavs can make. One is their fourth-quarter woes that have allowed teams to climb back into games late. 

The Cavs are back in action on Friday night as they look to get a win over the Toronto Raptors, another team they've struggled against on the road. 

--------

You may also like:

WATCH: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Giannis Anteokounmpo

WATCH: Kevin Love Connects On A Full Court Pass With Cedi Osman

Donovan Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Caris LeVert Provides Spark In Cavs Starting Lineup Despite Loss

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

Jarrett Allen Dec 16 2022

WATCH: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Love Dec 21 2022

WATCH: Kevin Love Connects On A Full Court Pass With Cedi Osman

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after being called for traveling during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Cedi Osman Dec 9 2

Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) holds the ball away from referee Eric Lewis (42) after a jump ball was called during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Don't Poke The Bear: Mitchell's Skirmish With Bennedict Mathurin Ignites Second-Half Rally

Donovan Mitchell Dec 16 2022

J.B. Bickerstaff Believes That Donovan Mitchell Should Be In The MVP Conversation

Evan Mobley Dec 16 2022

Cavs Complete Fourth Quarter Comeback In Win Over Pacers

Donovan Mitchell Dec 14 2022

Donovan Mitchell Joins Elite List Of Cavs Legends In Win Over Mavericks