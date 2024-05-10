Caris LeVert’s Strong Bench Performance Helps Cavaliers To Game 2 Win Over Celtics
A road win for the Cleveland Cavaliers would have gone a long way in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics, who had an NBA-best 37-4 regular-season home record.
And this is exactly what the Wine and Gold earned on Thursday night, as the Cavaliers won 118-94 to tie the series at 1-1 ahead of two consecutive home games.
One Cavalier who played an integral part in the team’s victory was swingman Caris LeVert.
The 29-year-old recorded 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench for the Wine and Gold. He nearly outscored Boston’s bench by himself, as Celtics reserves combined for 25 points.
According to Cavs Notes on X, LeVert is now the only Cleveland player with multiple 20-point playoff games off the bench since 2009. He also achieved this feat on April 18, 2023, when the team defeated the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their First Round series.
After Thursday night’s game, Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff reflected on LeVert’s latest performance and what he brings to the team.
“I thought he was great. He’s just got that off-beat wiggle that’s difficult to stay in front of. He does a great job of getting to the paint, getting all the way to the rim. He’s got creative finishes. He’s also dangerous because he can make late passes that a lot of times, defenses aren’t ready for. I thought he was great tonight, putting that pressure on them, setting the tone. And we needed that boost off the bench, and I think he was great at it.”- Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff
Cleveland will look to take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 on Saturday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m.