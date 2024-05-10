Caris LeVert’s Strong Bench Performance Helps Cavaliers To Game 2 Win Over Celtics

.@cavs bench players with 20+ PTS in a playoff game since 2009:



CARIS LEVERT - 21 PTS (tonight at BOS)

CARIS LEVERT - 23 PTS (4/18/23 vs NYK)

Channing Frye - 27 PTS (5/6/16 at ATL)

JR Smith - 28 PTS (5/20/15 at ATL)#LetEmKnow