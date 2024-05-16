Cavaliers Season Comes To A Close In Game 5 Loss To Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers season has officially come to a close. The Boston Celtics eliminated the Cavs from the playoffs on Wednesday night in Game 5 beating the Wine and Gold, 113-98
Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert could only look upon as they sat injured on the bench while the Cavs’ postseason hopes were finished. Now, it's a pure hypothetical as to what would've happened in this series if the Cavs were fully healthy.
The final score isn’t indicative of how the Cavs played as a team throughout the night. Without three of their top four scorers, Cleveland took the lead seven times throughout the night with their biggest being six points.
The Cavs held Boston’s lead to a steady six to ten points for the majority of the game. It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that Cleveland ran out of gas and the Celtics pulled away. Still, this team deserves credit for the way they battled in Games 5 and 4. As corny as it sounds, they showed true fight and heart which deserves respect.
Evan Mobley led the way with a playoff career-high 31 points while shooting an efficient 62% (15-24) from the field. This was certainly a bright spot for the Cavs in a night of disappointment.
Marcus Morris also played a big role in keeping the game close scoring 25 points in the loss. This was his 11th 20-or-more point playoff performance with the last coming in 2021.
Cleveland now heads into an offseason full of uncertainty and unanswered questions. Who knows what this roster and organization will look like on opening night next fall?