Cavaliers Coach Provides Injury Update On Group Of Players
The Cleveland Cavaliers avoided any severe injuries to their roster (outside of Max Strus' pre-season ankle sprain) through the season's first month. Their health helped the Wine and Gold go on a historic 15-game winning streak, setting a new franchise record.
However, the injury report has started to pile up over the last week, with multiple team members dealing with something. On Wednesday, Cleveland had six players out in its victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson revealed some updates on the group of injured players, and there's some good and bad news on that front.
Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill participated fully in Cleveland's practice on Saturday morning. Hopefully, they will be back in the lineup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.
However, Dean Wade did not participate in practice, but Atkinson said he's "progressing nicely." Caris LeVert was another Cavaliers player who did not practice, and Kenny said, "He's still trying to get back."
Cleveland's reserves have played a major role in their fast start to the season. The Cavaliers are currently leading the Eastern Conference with 39.0 bench points a game. This position group also shoots an efficient 50.9 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from behind the arc.
Atkinson has heavily relied on his bench to start the season, and while it looks like their roster is getting healthier, he will have to continue to lean on his reserves a little longer until the rest of the roster can heal up.