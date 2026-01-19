Where to find the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game today: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Last time out, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get another big win against the Philadelphia 76ers. This win was different from the Wednesday game, where it wasn't a close one.

On Friday, Donovan Mitchell did not have to be the guy as sophomore player Jaylon Tyson came out and dropped his career high of 39 and made the pass that won the Cavs the game 117-115 and 24-19 record.

It is great the Cavs got these wins when they did because now they have to face the best team in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 35-8 but they are weak right now. After having the best start to a season of all time they are 7-3 in the last 10 games. Some teams have started to figure them out.

Maybe it would not be as difficult if it was not for the major injuries that struck the Cavs in that win on Wednesday. Darius Garland left early after an injury to his foot, fortunately it was not the left foot he had surgery on. Their was an update on that injury before the game today. Garland will be sidelined for at least one week.

Sam Merrill is also going through some injury issues that leave him out.

A big question will also be the starting lineup that coach Kenny Atkinson goes for. He has gone for many different lineups. Experience is likely key here.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging over 20 a game in this last week and earned a lot of hype from his teammates after the 39 point win. He could come out and be the underdog in this one again with high confidence.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs. Thunder game?

Channel: NBC

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Thunder: Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out. Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out. Dean Wade (knee) is probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan MItchell

Craig PorterJr.

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lugentz Dort

Alex Caruso

Aaron Wiggins

Chet Holmgren

Cavaliers vs. Thunder predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Thunder by 6

O/U: 233.5

Best Bet: OVER 233,5 -110.

Cavaliers 124, Thunder 121: Two major injuries put the Cavs in a spot of pulling out a win. No Jalen Williams and no Isaiah Hartenstein. This leaves the big area of the game open for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to have a big night.

They need to work together in stopping Chet Holmgren to leave the game up to SGA having an off shooting night. He will have at least 20 as SGA is sitting on 110 consecutive games.

OKC has the number one defense and the second best offense. Even with these injuries to their team, the reigning NBA Champions will put up a fight.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 21 @ Charlotte

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Sacramento