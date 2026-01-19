Kenny Atkinson reveals disheartening injury update on Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill

The Cleveland Cavaliers found out they'd lost playmaking guard Darius Garland due to yet another foot injury on Sunday, Jan. 18.

But following the announcement of Garland, head coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed that an injury had occurred to a different player on the roster as well.

Sharpshooting guard Sam Merrill, who contributed three points and three rebounds in the Cavaliers' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, is currently dealing with a right-hand injury. He suffered the injury after just 10 minutes of action on the court on Wednesday, immediately being ruled questionable to return.

The play that banged up Merrill came on the defensive side of the ball while trying to lock down 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

#Cavs Sam Merrill has a right hand injury and is QUESTIONABLE to return. He hurt it while on defense, on a drive by Tyrese Maxey. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 15, 2026

Following the injury, which wasn't expected to be too bad, he was held out of the team's rematch against the 76ers on Friday. The Cavaliers were able to rally without him, though, winning 117-115.

The team certainly missed him, especially with his spacing and deep-range abilities. While the expectation was that Merrill would be able to return in due time, his timetable is unknown, as Atkinson confirmed that he did not practice on Sunday.

"I talked to Sam," Atkinson said. "He did not practice today. You know, we'll see, I don't think it's long-term. He's recovering right now. He didn't practice just to rest."

#Cavs Kenny Atkinson said that they'll be announcing an update on Darius Garland's foot injury this afternoon.



Sam Merrill didn't practice with hand and ankle injuries, but it is not considered a "long-term" thing. pic.twitter.com/Xamp5FFkOt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 18, 2026

Merrill's shooting and fit in the lineup will be missed

In 24 games played this season, the 29-year-old is currently averaging 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists a night on impressive shooting splits of 47.0% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc. His player efficiency rating also shows just how impactful he is when healthy and on the court, with a mark of 14.9.

He's also not leaving any points off the board in easy situations, knocking down 88.2% of his shots from the free throw line.

This season, he's been dealt an injury bug, though, suffering countless injuries to his right hand. Back in November, a sprained right hand cost him 14 games all the way through December. He returned back to the lineup just three days before Christmas.

The best part is that even with such frustrating injuries occurring, he's still been a consistent shooter for Cleveland. He seems to know his role and where he fits best in the team's spacing, with the lineup being much more effective with him in it.

"I think these guys know that I know who I am as a player," Merrill said in an interview earlier this year. "I'm not trying to be someone that I'm not. But, again, having spent multiple years now with most of these guys, we all have trust in each other.

"And I think these guys understand that I tend to see things pretty well – and from a different angle – and can communicate it effectively."

Without him in the lineup, the team will have to hope that guards Craig Porter Jr., Lonzo Ball and Proctor will be able to tack on some three-point shooting.

As a team, the Cavaliers are shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range, with Porter Jr., Ball and Proctor averaging 38.1% from inside the arc and 32.5% from deep altogether. Those numbers aren't going to cut it, and with Merrill injured, they'll need to be more reliable.

With the 2026 All-Star Break approaching, the Cavaliers are set to be without Garland, Merrill and Max Strus, three of the team's best three-point shooters. Unfortunately, it looks like things are going to get more difficult before they get better, a storyline that the Cavaliers have had to embrace all year.

The Cavaliers' next chance to suit up and take the floor will be on Monday, Jan. 19, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off between the two sides from Rocket Arena is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.

Monday's meeting will be the first of two in the 2025-26 season.