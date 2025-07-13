Cavaliers Again Connected as Potential LeBron James Landing Spot
The Cleveland Cavaliers would likely welcome a reunion with LeBron James at the right price. The unknown is what that price is, especially since he opted into his player option earlier this offseason, making a trade to a contender pretty unrealistic.
However, it appears greater and greater that there's less of a chance that he returns to Los Angeles. Rich Paul, his agent, seems to be on board with finding James a new home, and the star doesn't appear to be in the long-term plans of the organization. But, that massive cap hit will loom over any team looking to bring in the future first-ballot Hall of Famer and the player many think is the greatest to ever step foot on the hardwood.
James opted into the final year of his contract for about $53 million, and he wants to play with a contender. With Luka Doncic, they should be a contender, but they certainly wouldn't be among the best teams in the league.
That said, if James is moved, For The Win's Charles Curtis said the Cavaliers could be among the four teams reportedly interested in James. Here's why he thinks they could make the perfect fit for each other in their current situations.
"It's the perfect end to James's career: where it all started. He's an Ohio native, he was drafted there, he eventually won a title for the Cavs ... and now they look like a favorite in the East that might need one more player to push them over the edge. Storybook! Their front office has to be on the list, right?" Curtis said.
The Eastern Conference, with the injury to Jayson Tatum, is also wide open next season, and the Cavaliers should again be the best regular season team. That said, the Clippers, Warriors and Knicks were the other teams that Curtis said could make a good fit.