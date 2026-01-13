Cleveland Cavaliers' excuse for consistent losing is starting to get old

When is enough, enough?

After another highly disappointing loss on Monday, Jan. 12, the Cleveland Cavaliers have dropped to a 22-19 overall record, pushing the team down to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. If the 2025-26 NBA season were to end today, they'd end up in the Play-In Tournament, with no promise of making the playoffs.

The loss to the Utah Jazz from Rocket Arena was by far one of the most gut-wrenching displays of basketball to watch. The Cavaliers appeared sluggish and fell behind numerous times with no signs of being able to rally.

When asked about the 123-122 defeat, All-Star center Jarrett Allen went back to the Cavaliers' recurring reason for why the team is struggling: mentality.

"At this point, it's just a mental thing to try and prepare for the games," Allen said.

Asked #Cavs Jarrett Allen if there are actions they can take before games to leave the court with the effort and outcome they're seeking but failing to find consistently enough.



"At this point, it's just a mental thing to try and prepare for the games."

Head coach Kenny Atkinson echoed the sentiment from Allen, building up the notion that the entire locker room seems to be stuck in their own heads.

“I think it’s the psychology of sports," Atkinson said. "They took one on the chin, a tough defeat. They came in here desperate… we scored 146 points against Minnesota and got on our high horse, which we have no right to do.”

This isn't the first time this season the Cavaliers have said statements like this as a reason for why they've lost a game.

And it certainly won't be the last.

Cavs mental makeup questioned

After falling in back-to-back playoff trips prematurely before reaching the title series, the Cavaliers blamed injuries and a lack of mental fortitude for why they were sent home early. Guys weren't hustling enough, and the mental slippage was causing a lack of confidence.

At some point, the discussions surrounding a lack of mental preperation has to be thrown out, especially in big games. Whether it's a player or coaching issue, it cannot keep being the reason the Cavaliers are losing so many games. At the end of the day, every team in the league is going to have to jump through mental hurdles and face adversity; however, the team that can weather the storm is the one that comes out stronger on the other side.

If the Cavaliers want to compete for a championship, they've got to find a way to put this reason to rest before it gets too late.

After the loss to the Jazz, Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell stated that the team just continues to put themselves in a bad position. He looked back at other games Cleveland had struggled in this season.

"When we're in this position, we can't afford to have the little mistakes," Mitchell said. "Slow starts, a bad 3Q in Minnesota, or a bad 2Q against Detroit...we don't have the margin for error."

When a follow up question was asked if it has been frustrating to keep preaching mental fortitude, Mitchell spoke to it head on.

"Yes. Yes. We gotta fit it," he said.

The Cavaliers seem to be well aware that the team's current level of play is not up to par with where it needs to be. They have a pretty busy spell over the next week, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers twice, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the defending NBA champions, and the Charlotte Hornets.

At this point in time, it seems that each of those games are ones the Cavaliers could end up losing.

The team's first chance to get back to winning ways will be on Wednesday, Jan. 14, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST against the 76ers. Both Wednesday's and Friday's games will be played against the 76ers in Philadelphia.