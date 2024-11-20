Cavaliers Facing More Injuries Ahead Of Game vs. Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to get through the first month of the season with a relatively healthy roster. However, injuries are starting to pile up for the Eastern Conference's number-one seed.
This is who will be out for the Cavaliers in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Darius Garland - Out
Let's start with the newest name added to the injury report. Darius Garland is out for Cleveland's matchup against the Pelicans with left groin soreness.
DG has been spectacular this season but is coming off his word game of the year against the Boston Celtics. He scored just eight points and shot a dreadful 14 percent (3-for-21) from the field.
There were times throughout the night when Garland was visibly limping or running gingerly up the floor. Hopefully, all he needs is one game to get right.
Caris LeVert - Out
Caris LeVert is also out for the Cavaliers and is set to miss his second straight game with left knee inflammation.
This is becoming a recurring issue for LeVert, who has already missed two games early this season with a similar sore knee.
Sam Merrill - Out
Sam Merrill missed three consecutive games before returning to the lineup on Tuesday against the Celtics. However, he's out for the Wine and Gold again as he continues managing his left ankle injury.
Isaac Okoro - Out
Isaac Okoro remains out for the Cavaliers when he rolled his ankle on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Dean Wade - Out
Dean Wade also rolled his ankle in the same game as Okoro and shares the same status as Ice.
Wade has been ruled out for Cleveland against the Pelicans.