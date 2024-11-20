Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Facing More Injuries Ahead Of Game vs. Pelicans

Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade are all out for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tommy Wild

Oct 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to get through the first month of the season with a relatively healthy roster. However, injuries are starting to pile up for the Eastern Conference's number-one seed.

This is who will be out for the Cavaliers in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Darius Garland - Out

Let's start with the newest name added to the injury report. Darius Garland is out for Cleveland's matchup against the Pelicans with left groin soreness.

DG has been spectacular this season but is coming off his word game of the year against the Boston Celtics. He scored just eight points and shot a dreadful 14 percent (3-for-21) from the field.

There were times throughout the night when Garland was visibly limping or running gingerly up the floor. Hopefully, all he needs is one game to get right.

Caris LeVert - Out

Caris LeVert is also out for the Cavaliers and is set to miss his second straight game with left knee inflammation.

This is becoming a recurring issue for LeVert, who has already missed two games early this season with a similar sore knee.

Sam Merrill - Out

Sam Merrill missed three consecutive games before returning to the lineup on Tuesday against the Celtics. However, he's out for the Wine and Gold again as he continues managing his left ankle injury.

Isaac Okoro - Out

Isaac Okoro remains out for the Cavaliers when he rolled his ankle on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Isaac Okoro prepares to shoot the ball
Nov 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Dean Wade - Out

Dean Wade also rolled his ankle in the same game as Okoro and shares the same status as Ice.

Wade has been ruled out for Cleveland against the Pelicans.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News