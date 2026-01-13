Why the Cleveland Cavaliers have to trade De'Andre Hunter right now

Since the acquisition of De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline just a season ago, he has had his ups and downs with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After his acquisition last February, Hunter posted 14 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from three-point land.

Flash forward to this season, and Hunter is still providing about 14 points per game. However, he is doing it at 42.5% shooting from the field and an abysmal 30% from beyond the arc.

This rapid decline in shooting percentages is a huge reason that De'Andre Hunter hasn’t been able to provide the same fire support that he was able to provide just a season ago.

Hunter trade rumors

Recently there has been some buzz around Hunter being unhappy in Cleveland, and he (or his representation) might be looking for a change of scenery.

An The Action Network recently reported, among other NBA rumors, that Hunter might give blame to the Cavaliers for his recent struggles and would prefer to continue his career elsewhere.

“But there’s a lot of smoke around the idea that De’Andre Hunter, or at least his representation, would prefer he be somewhere else,”

This should be disconcerting for Cavs fans, as it only takes one player to lose faith for it to snowball into a team-wide morale disaster.

The Cavaliers need to treat Hunter like a diseased limb that needs amputated, if you don’t cut him loose now, he will infect the rest of the locker room.

Contract

Hunter made 23.3 million dollars this season, and next season he is due 24.9 million dollars. This is a massive salary sheet to owe to a non-starting player, and is one of the major reasons the Cavaliers are over the second apron and the most expensive team in the league.

If the Cavaliers do not move Hunter, either before the deadline or in the offseason, then they will either have to accept the reality that this roster will be a second apron team for another season or trade other contracts to return below the second apron.

The Cavaliers are likely enthusiastic to try and get back under the second apron, as it lifts many restrictions and gives the Cavs a better chance to trade for pieces they need to win now.

Trades

With Hunter driving up the Cavs salary number so significantly, one must ask what can even be done with all of these apron restrictions? Not much unfortunately, one of the major restrictions the second apron brings is the inability to trade multiple players in one deal.

This means that any Hunter trade would likely send only him out and return a player that makes the same or less. The Cavaliers are also unable to ship out the only pick that would otherwise be available to them because it is frozen due to apron restrictions.

The most likely scenario is Hunter is moved to an underperforming team, or any team with cap space, where he will be allowed to play a more expansive role. This would allow the Cavaliers to obtain much needed cap relief, minimally returning contracts, and ideally draft compensation as well.

In a perfect world, the Cavs would be able to land another bench big on a small contract which would allow the Cavs the opportunity to get closer to being back below the second apron.