Cleveland's latest loss to the Utah Jazz was a rough one. Against the worst defense in the NBA, the Cavaliers could not seem to get open looks or take smart shots, losing 123-112.

Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in making another fourth quarter comeback as they fall to a 22-19 record.

Who knows what is to blame for this loss. Head coach Kenny Atkinson gave his reasoning as to what he feels caused the teams collapse, and harped on the team's lack of focus and prep.

As the trade deadline is fast approaching, multiple NBA teams are looking at Cavaliers players to improve their teams.

Most recently, teams have reached out about De’Andre Hunter.

The small forward has not had the greatest season. A big issue with the Cavs and making trades this season is that second apron they are in, meaning they can really only get somebody of equal value or less to Hunter if they make that move.

They have reportedly rejected offers from teams as President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and the front office want to keep the team together for a little while longer.

There is a lot going on for Cleveland but the players can not keep allowing themselves to get distracted as they take on the 76ers who they are right behind in the East. Philadelphia comes into the game with a 22-16 record.

A positive for the Cleveland Cavaliers as an organization is winning multiple awards from the NBA for the 2025 season.

Where to find the 76ers and Cavaliers game tonight?

Channel: ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

76ers: Joel Embiid (knee) is probable. Paul George (knee) is probable. VJ Edgecombe (hip) is probable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Dean Wade (knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

76ers

Tyrese Maxey

VJ Edgecombe

Paul George

Dominick Barlow

Joel Embiid

76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Philadelphia -1

O/U: 237.5

Best Bet: Mitchell and Maxey will both score 30+. Maxey +144. Mitchell +168.

Cavaliers 121, 76ers 117: These two teams are so incredibly similar that it is so likely it goes down to the wire tonight.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are going to be the big problem of the night. Having two major offensive guards against Dononvan Mitchell and Darius Garland is what teams want.

Garland is towards the bottom of the league in his defense, almost the worst in the entire NBA. Mitchell can help a bit on defense, but he is much better playing passing lanes for quick steals.

It feels destined that the Cavs struggle in this one. Defense needs to be at the absolute best to get a comfortable win.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Jan. 16. @ Philadelphia

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma City

Wednesday, Jan. 21 @ Charlotte