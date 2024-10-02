Cavaliers Head Coach Knows He Has Difficult Decisions Ahead
The Cleveland Cavaliers are only on day two of training camp down at IMG Academy in Florida. However, it's never too early to start thinking about what a potential Wine and Gold rotation might look like.
New head coach Kenny Atkinson said during last Friday's media availability that he's willing to play up to 11 players right away. Atkinson then revealed on Wednesday that he didn't know exactly who would be in the rotation just yet, but knew making those final decisions wouldn't be easy.
"No. Oh, no way. We haven't played enough, and I need to get to know the group better. It'll play out," said Atkinson.
"But even that, I told them, one thing we have to celebrate is our depth. If you have 14 rotation players, you can only play 10, max 11. Ten is usually probably a better number. But those are going to be difficult divisions, I know. That's where it becomes really hard for the coach. There's probably three or four guys that deserve to be in the rotation, but you just can't do it."
Atkinson doesn't give any names of players on the fringe of being bench or reserve players. But assuming the Cavs roll out the same starting five next season, he'll have to choose five or six players out of the group consisting of Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr., Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, and Tristan Thompson.
There are almost three weeks until the Cavs open up the new NBA season. So, Atkinson has plently of time to figure out who he wants to play each game. Even at that, Atkinson has been open about celebrating Cleveland's depth and the rotation on night one likely won't be the same one when the team closes out the year in April.