The Cleveland Cavaliers will head into Friday’s rematch against the Philadelphia 76ers shorthanded once again, with two key rotation players ruled out.

Injuries and absences have forced the Cavaliers into a constant cycle of lineup changes, making it difficult to build rhythm or consistency. And the results have shown, with unpredictable performances throughout.

It will be the case again on Friday, as Darius Garland and Sam Merrill will both miss the return fixture against the Sixers. The latest chapter of a challenging campaign.

After the game Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson said Darius Garland and Sam Merrill are probably both doubtful for Friday. — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) January 15, 2026

“I would probably say doubtful for next game,” the Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said following the win over Philadelphia.

“I think that’s where we are.”

Garland’s absence is a huge blow. The guard reinjured his foot while diving for a loose ball during the third quarter of Wednesday’s win over the 76ers. While his effort reflected the Cavaliers’ class, the aftermath leaves a notable hole in their backcourt.

“He was hooping,” Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell said about Garland’s performance against the Sixers, which Cleveland won 133-107.

“He was getting downhill. Creating, setting the tone. Obviously, there’s concern, always, right? That’s my brother. But in the same token, it’s like, all right, let’s keep moving.”

Before he exited the floor late in the third quarter, Garland had 20 points and seven assists.

Without question, Garland’s playmaking, shot creation, and leadership are central to the Cavs’ offense, and his absence forces others into expanded roles, such as Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter Jr.

“Honestly, it’s next man up,” Tyson added. “Yeah, we could sit there and dwell that our All-Star point guard’s down, but we’ve still got a game to finish.”

But alongside Garland, Merrill also suffered a setback in the same game, reinjuring his hand that had kept him out for the majority of the season.

Although his role differs from Garland’s, Merrill’s value as a floor spacer and reliable shooter off the bench has been important for a team often searching for offensive balance.

Losing both players at least for Friday’s game only reinforces the sense of disruption that has followed the Cavaliers throughout the campaign.

For Cleveland, Friday’s rematch is about more than avenging or repeating Wednesday’s result. It is another test of depth, adaptability, and resilience. Players will once again be asked to step outside their usual roles, while the coaching staff must juggle combinations to remain competitive.

As the season unfolds, the Cavaliers’ success may depend not just on talent, but on how well they navigate this ongoing reality of constant change.