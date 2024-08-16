Cleveland Cavaliers Land Disappointing Prediction For 2024-25 Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers' schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season was revealed on Thursday, meaning it is time for predictions.
The Cavaliers are aiming to make some progress next season after winning 48 games and getting knocked out of the second round of the playoffs this past year.
The hope is that Cleveland will be able to hit the 50-win mark again, just like the Cavs did two years ago.
However, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey doesn't think that's in the card for the squad.
In an article where Bailey predicted records for all 30 teams in the NBA, he has the Cavaliers going 49-33.
While Bailey believes that Cleveland will exceed its over-under of 47.5 wins, he thinks that the presence of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers within the Eastern Conference—plus the Milwaukee Bucks within the Cavs' own division—will result in the Cavaliers failing to register 50 wins.
Bailey notes that Cleveland will once again encounter issues due to its lineup construction, noting the somewhat awkward offensive frontcourt pairing of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as well as the Cavs' smallish backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
The Cavaliers had a couple of glaring issues heading into the offseason, namely their lack of floor spacing up front and their need for a three-and-D wing. Cleveland did not rectify either of those holes, unless you count the drafting of University of California swingman Jaylon Tyson (of course, it's always hard to depend on rookies).
The Cavs should absolutely be a playoff team next season, but there is also no doubt that they have problems that may prevent them from earning a high seed.