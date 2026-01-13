Three big reasons why it's starting to feel like the Cavaliers have turned a corner

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won five of their last seven games, four of which were against teams currently in the playoffs. This bodes well for a Cavs roster that could not find quality wins a few months ago.

This minor stretch of success has vaulted the Cavaliers into a tie for the six seed with the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers have a chance to overtake the Magic tonight with a win at home against Utah.

With a win tonight, the Cavaliers would improve to 23-18, dropping Orlando into the play-in, and tying the Philadelphia 76ers for the 5 seed.

After the home game tonight against Utah, the Cavaliers will play a doubleheader(Wednesday & Friday) in Philadelphia to see who gets sole possession of the 5 seed.

Shooting Consistency & Returning Manpower

With the return of Sam Merrill, the Cavaliers have seen a huge uptick in shooting percentages and floor spacing. This has reduced the pressure on the other shooters, leading to more open shots and opportunities for everyone.

The Cavaliers can expect this to only improve as the season progresses. This is in part due to Sam Merrill regaining rhythm within the lineup, but also because the return of Max Strus is on the horizon.

Strus was originally expected to return around the all star break. However, there was some belief that he might be able to return a bit ahead of schedule. Recent reports suggest that Strus is now closer to a February return date than a January one.

Regardless, the return of Max Strus cannot be diminished by his February return date. This is because his return will bring the same improvements that Merrill's return brought, except Strus will be bringing it to the starting 5.

Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline looming, the Cavaliers still remain one of the top teams that analysts expect to be in the market for a trade. However, if the Cavs can continue to find success, it will be difficult to break up a team that has been winning.

If the Cavaliers are forced to make a move, still expect it to be a smaller deal that keeps the focal points of the roster intact. Something along the lines of a small forward depth move that would allow a young talent like Jaylon Tyson to have a more expansive role off the bench.

This depth small forward could be anyone from DeAndre Hunter, to Max Strus, to even Sam Merrill(should he cool down). This move would be less about winning now and more about bracing for the offseason where the Cavaliers are likely to attempt to get back under the second apron.

Panic

All things considered, a majority of Cavs fans panicked far too early; and as more players return from injury, we are reminded that this Cavaliers roster is built to compete with anyone.

Cavs fans can remain confident that this roster is a championship caliber team, and recent success has proven as much.