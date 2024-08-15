Cleveland Cavaliers Reveal 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Schedule
The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule has been revealed, and right off the bat, it looks like a doozy.
The Cavaliers will open up on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 23. That's all well and good. But then, Cleveland will host the Detroit Pistons in its home opener on Oct. 25.
Why is that significant?
Well, the Cavs fired J.B. Bickerstaff after this past season, and he proceeded to be hired as the Pistons' next head coach.
So, there may be some fireworks early on for the Cavaliers.
Also interesting is that Cleveland will play back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4, which should be a good litmus test for the Cavs right out of the gate.
Not only that, but the Cavaliers will see the Orlando Magic—who they ousted in the first round of the playoffs this past spring—on Nov. 1. They will then get a chance for some revenge against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 19, when they head to Beantown to play the defending champions as part of group play for the NBA Cup.
Of course, the Celtics eliminated Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs back in May.
The Cavs' schedule features 16 nationally televised games, with the first one coming against the Magic in the matchup mentioned above.
What's also interesting is that the Cavaliers will play three straight nationally televised games between Feb. 25 and March 2. Cleveland is at Orlando and at Boston for the first two and will then host the Portland Trail Blazers to end that little stretch.
The Cavs will end their regular season on April 13 when they host the Indiana Pacers.
The Cavaliers went 48-34 in 2023-24 and are looking to make some progress next season. We'll see if Cleveland can hit the 50-win mark like it did two years ago and potentially make a deep playoff run.