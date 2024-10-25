Cavaliers Prepare To Welcome Familiar Face For Home Opener vs. Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't have imagined a better start to the 2024-25 season. They traveled across Lake Erie and blew out the Toronto Raptors by 30 points behind a statement game from Evan Mobley. There was also a lot to like from Cleveland's depth, as every player who got in the game recorded a basket or more.
But the past is the past, and now the Wine and Gold prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons in their home opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland and Detroit did matchup in the preseason, with the Pistons winning that exhibition match 108-92.
Of course, playing the Pistons means that the Cavs will get their first regular-season matchup with former Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was replaced by Kenny Atkinson earlier last summer.
Bickerstaff spent five seasons as the Cavs' head coach and led the team from a rebuilding roster to a playoff contender, and fans shouldn't forget those accomplishments. At the end of the day, Cleveland needed a new voice and perspective, which is what led them to Atkinson.
While Cleveland couldn't have drawn up a better start to the season, Bickerstaff's Pistons dropped their season opener to the Indiana Pacers by a final score of 115-109.
Despite the loss, the Pistons have clearly made massive strides on the defensive end compared to last season. Some of that may be due to the new players the front office brought in over the offseason, and part of it could be Bickerstaff's defensive-minded game plan.
This is not the same Detroit team that was historically bad last year. They may not be a playoff contender just yet, but this Cleveland roster is familiar with what the Pistons head coach expects from his players.
The Cavs must be prepared for a tough, hard-fought, and physical matchup on Friday night if they want to start the season 2-0.