Cavaliers Superstar Live Streamed Guardians Go Ahead Grand Slam In ALDS
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians have shared a special bond because their field and stadium are right next to each other downtown. It's more than just the social media accounts wishing each other good luck, though. Players from each team routinely head over to each other's games and cheer them on like they've been lifelong fans.
Multiple members of the Wine and Gold, including Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and others, were in attendance at Progressive Field during Game 5 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Detroit Tigers.
The defining moment of this game was Lane Thomas' grand slam off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal which gave Cleveland the lead which they never gave up. Lucky enough for Cavs and Guardians fans, Mitchell was live streaming during the homer and had an incredible reaction and viewpoint of the satidum as it erupted.
Mitchell is a well-known baseball fan. Being from New York, he's a massive supporter of the New York Mets and has posted about their playoff run on the National League side of the bracket. He has also participated in celebrity softball games and MLB All-Star weekend celebrity games.
At the end of the day, it's just cool to see Mitchell and the rest of the Cavs roster support another Cleveland team like this. He said after singing an extension with the Cavaliers that one of the reasons he wanted to stay with the Cavs was because of the incredivle passion from the Cleveland fanbase.
Now, Mitchell is expierncing that affection to Cleveland teams first hand.