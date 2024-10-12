WATCH: Lane Thomas’ Grand Slam Off Tarik Skubal Gives Guardians Lead Over Detroit
A playoff game can change in one swing of the bat.
The Cleveland Guardians learned this the hard way in Game 2 of the ALDS when Kerry Carpenter hit a game-winning three-run home run off Cleveland's best pitcher, Emmanuel Clase. They gave the Detroit Tigers a taste of their own medicine in Game 5 when Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam off Tarik Skubal.
Watch the home run here:
This is the first Cleveland postseason grand slam since 2017, when Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam off the New York Yankees. If the Guardians go on to win this game, they'll end up playing the Yankees in the ALCS.
Guardians fans were put through a range of emotions in the bottom of the fifth inning. They loaded the bases on an Andres Gimenez single, a Steven Kwan hit and a David Fry infield hit. The Guardians got their first run of the game when Jose Ramirez was hit in the elbow by a pitch with the bases loaded. That tied the game at 1-1 after Detroit had taken the lead in the top of the inning.
After Ramirez was hit, he walked back toward the dugout and clearly was in a lot of pain. Eventually, he shook it off and jogged down to the first base as Progressive Field roared with applause. That set up the eventual grand slam by Thomas a couple of pitches later.
If Cleveland goes on to close out the series, there's a serious case for Thomas to be considered the MVP of the series. He hit a three-run homer in Game 1, drove in the first run of Game 4 which Cleveland ended up winning.
It's safe to sat the Guardians won their trade with the Washington Nationals.