Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pull Off Major NBA Draft Trade With Kings
With the NBA offseason close to getting underway, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on.
After getting bounced from the playoffs in the second round by the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers will look to improve the roster to be even more competitive next season. However, it won't be easy to get to the point where they can defeat teams like the Celtics.
Donovan Mitchell is the perfect franchise cornerstone, but he needs more help. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are quality players, but they still have a lot of developing to do.
Making a trade could be a potential option. Cleveland has been reported to be interested in making a major trade ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft later this month.
What could a potential trade look like? King James Gospel recently suggested an interesting trade idea for the Cavaliers to consider with the Sacramento Kings.
In their trade proposal, the Cavaliers would acquire Sasha Vezenkov and the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in exchange for Caris LeVert and the No. 20 pick.
Moving on from LeVert would be no easy decision. He has been a quality piece for Cleveland off the bench. However, moving up into the lottery is clearly a priority for the Cavaliers and Vezenkov would be a solid depth addition as well.
Vezenkov played a minimal role with the Kings last season, averaging 5.4 points per game to go along with 2.3 rebounds. He did shoot 37.5 percent from the three-point line, so he could help stretch the floor some. The presence of Georges Niang might take away any role for Vezenkov though.
With the No. 13 pick, Cleveland was suggested to be targeting Colorado standout wing Cody Williams. Another name mentioned as a possibility was Colorado's Tristan da Silva.
LeVert is coming off of another successful season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shot 42.1 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three-point range.
While this is an interesting trade idea, it doesn't seem like a win for the Cavaliers. Honestly, this would severely hurt their bench production.
Cleveland needs to focus on moves that take the team closer to the NBA Finals, not further away from it. Right now, this seems like a bad idea and the Cavaliers should instead focus on trading future assets to win now with Mitchell leading the way.