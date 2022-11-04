Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell Out As Cavs Take On The Pistons

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are out as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons to tipoff a five-game road trip on Friday night. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor was the first to confirm the news via Twitter and the Cavs shortly afterward posted their starting lineup that was missing Garland and Mitchell.

Caris LeVert will start at point guard while Isaac Okoro will make his first start since the Cavs were in Chicago to take on the Bulls at shooting guard. Dean Wade, who recently made three straight starts at small forward while the lineup was shuffled as Garland recovered from an eye injury will start at small forward.

Both Mitchell and Garland were listed as "questionable" on the team's official injury report on Thursday evening ahead Friday night's game in Detroit.

Garland is dealing with a left knee sprain and Mitchell was listed with a left ankle sprain.

After Wednesday night's 114-113 overtime win over the Celtics, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Mitchell stepped on someone's foot and would receive treatment on his left ankle. Garland dove into the camera row along the baseline to retrieve a loose ball and came up hobbling.

Neither left the game.

The injuries didn't appear to inhibit their play too much as Garland scored a team-high 29 points and handed out 12 assists in his first game since suffering an eye injury in the team's season opening loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell added 25 points and six assists. The two combined for just one turnover between the two as they led the Cavaliers to their sixth straight in and second in the last week over the Celtics.

