How Have The Cavs Found A Way To Win In The Biggest Moments?

The Cavs are now seven games into the new NBA season. Whether it's been the tremendous play from Donovan Mitchell, the clean new uniforms, or just basketball being back in general, there's been a lot to like early on in the season.

The excitement especially includes the Cavs' hot start and close finishes.

Even though Cleveland has only played seven total games, they've also already played in three of them in overtime. One against the Washington Wizards and two against the Boston Celtics.

They finished as the winning team in all three games!

Before Wednesday's game against Boston, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff talked about the Cavs' defense early on this season and noted that "our defense in the second half in the whole is elite, but fourth quarters and overtime, it's record pace."

He's not wrong.

This defense is easily one of the reasons the Cavs have been able to close out so many close games. It's pretty simple, if you score more points than your opponent you win. So if you don't let the other team score, you boost your chance at victory.

Cleveland has done a great job of this so far.

Another easy answer as to why the Cavs have done so well down the stretch is, Donovan Mitchell. I mean, my goodness. I remember Mitchell being good in Utah, but not this good!

Mitchell is shooting .404 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and that gets even better in overtime where he is shooting .556 percent. He's also shooting .500 percent from three as well.

Clutchtime is what separates the good teams from the great teams. Right now the Cavs have been playing like one of the great teams and their 6-1 record shows it.

--------

-----

