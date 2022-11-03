Darius Garland Thought He Would Need Surgery On His Injured Eye

When Darius Garland went down in the second quarter back on opening night in Toronto, everyone feared the worst. That included Garland.

Garland said that when the play originally happened he felt blood coming from his eye and that's when he really got nervous about how serious it was. He also said that "I was ready for surgery in Toronto. I was expecting that. I was expecting stitches, being out a couple of months."

Watch the rest of the press conference here:

I think that this was the initial fear that every one of his teammates, coaches and fans had when they saw Garland being helped back to the locker room. Thankfully it wasn't a couple of months and only a few weeks that the All-Star point guard missed.

If Garland ended up missing numerous months and didn't come back until late December or early January, then the trajectory of this team's season would look completely different.

But instead of talking about how this team can manage without DG, we're talking about how great he was in his return to the floor.

He was spectacular in his first game back!

Garland ended with 29 points and was 5-for-11 from three in the Cavs win over the Celtics. He quickly showed that the eye was not going to be an issue as he hit three of those five threes in the first quarter alone.

He laughed and said that "I saw the first one go in and it stopped bothering me to be honest with you."

It's such a good feeling to know that DG is back and unfazed by an injury that had the potential to be much worse. Now it's time to see exactly how good this team can be and what their full potential is with Garland on the floor.

