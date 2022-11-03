Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Questionable For Friday's Game In Detroit

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as "questionable" ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game in Detroit against the Pistons on Friday night.

Garland is listed on the team's official injury report as dealing with a left knee sprain and Mitchell is listed with a left ankle sprain.

Following Wednesday night's 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics, Cavs' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Mitchell would be evaluated after stepping on someone's foot.

Late in the first-half, Mitchell fell the floor behind the play and was favoring his left ankle. He appeared to shake off the injury initially and play never stopped as he stayed in the game.

Garland, meanwhile, went diving into the front row of seats trying to save a ball and came up limping. He also never left the game but appeared to be favoring the knee while play continued.

The injuries didn't appear to inhibit their play too much as Mitchell scored a team-high 29 points and handed out 12 assists in his first game since suffering an eye injury in the team's season opening loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell added 25 points and six assists. The two combined for just one turnover between the two as they led the Cavaliers to their sixth straight in and second in the last week over the Celtics.

Raul Neto is also listed on the team's injury report as "questionable" with a right ankle sprain while Dylan Windler (ankle) and Ricky Rubio (knee-ACL surgery) are both listed as "out" against the Pistons.

The Cavs are in Detroit on Friday night to tip-off a five-game road trip that features stops in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco to take on the Warriors.

