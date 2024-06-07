Darius Garland Or Jarrett Allen, Who Has More Trade Value For Cavs?
Rumors continue to circulate regarding the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster. There have been reports that Cleveland could trade one of two members of the core four, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
Let’s say that the front office decides to move and shake up the roster this offseason. Between DG and JA, which player has more trade value?
NBA analyst Bobby Marks made an appearance on ESPN Cleveland and broke down why he thinks Allen could have the most value in the event of a trade.
The first reason comes down to which other players could be available on the market.
“I think Jarrett does because it’s such a weak free-agent class out there for among centers,” said Marks. “I think when you look at it, it’s Nic Claxton and Isaiah Harenstien and Jonas Valunchuons are really the only three guys out there.”
Each of these players is a solid player in their own right, but an argument can easily be made that Allen is the best out of the group.
Marks also points out that Allen is still on a team-friendly contract and remains under team control for a couple of years. This alone could increase his value for a team.
“[Allen] is under contract for two more years,” continued Marks. “He’s extension eligible also, so you can add another three years. I like Darius a lot, but I certainly think from the center position it’s kind of a priority out there. Certainly, there are a lot of teams that are looking for high-level centers. So I would put him, a little bit less money in what he’s owed, I would put him ahead where Darius is.”
Obviously, the value one player has could vary from team to team depending on their needs. However, if the Cavs do make a trade, it appears Allen could maximize the team’s total return.