Donovan Mitchell Is Doing More Than Just Scoring For the Cavs

When the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell, I was immediately excited to see what he would bring on the offensive end. Specifically how he would score the ball.

Scoring is always something Mitchell has been known for. In his five seasons with the Utah Jazz, he averaged 23.9 points a game and he's put up 31.5 points a game in his first two games in Clevland.

But I was not expecting to see how well he would distribute the ball to his teammates. Mitchell has been an assists wizard so far this season.

It's not that Mitchell has ever been bad at finding his teammates. He did average 4.5 assists a game in Utah. But he's looked like a true point guard in this small sample size with Cleveland.

In the season opener, Darius Garland went down with an eye injury in the second quarter. The Cavs needed someone to step up with them missing their primary point guard.

Mitchell finished the night with nine assists and ran the offense like he had been here for years. That continued in Chicago too.

Donovan then started against the Bulls with Garland still out and the assists were still racking up. Mitchell dished out eight of the team's 32 assists on Saturday night.

It was pretty clear last season that when Garland wasn't on the floor the team looked pretty lost offensively at times. That won't be the problem this year with having Mitchell on the roster.

J.B. Bickerstaff has said on multiple occasions that he wants to stagger the time Mitchell and Garland play together but one of them is also on the floor at all times.

Having one guard that can find their teammates at an elite level is great. Having two of them is what separates good teams from great teams.

