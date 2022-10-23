WATCH: Isaac Okoro And Evan Mobley Throw Down Huge Dunks For The Cavs

The second quarter started off strong for the Cavs. They started the game off to a slow start but caught fire towards the end of the first quarter. That continued into the second quarter as well with two huge dunks from Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.

Okoro was the first one up who got out into transition and threw down the one-handed jam.

Watch it for yourself:

Monster slams are nothing new for Okoro. In his rookie and sophomore season, he made his way to highlight tapes numerous times with high-flying dunks. On this occasion, it also looked like he may have been fouled too even though there was no call.

The second dunk of the quarter came quickly after Okoro's. Mobley caught a pass in transition and took two steps and went up with it.

There's no debate the dunk was nice. However, the pass from Donovan Mitchell may have been even more smooth as it was a one-bounce pass from the half-court.

Right after Mobley's dunk, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan decided to slow things down and called a timeout.

This Cavs team is already showing that it can thrive in transition and it may become one of its main strengths moving forward.

-----

You may also like:

Game Day Report: Cavs Vs. Bulls

Cavaliers Provide Update On Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell Doesn't Disappoint In Debut With Cavs

Darius Garland Leaves Game With Left Eye Injury, Will Not Return

That's A Wrap: Final Thoughts On The Cavs Preseason

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn