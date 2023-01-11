Jazz Give Donovan Mitchell Warm Welcome Back To Utah

The scene in Utah before the Cavs and the Jazz tipped off was basketball at its best.

Donovan Mitchell made his first return back to Utah since being traded to Cleveland before the 2022-23 season began. He spent the first five seasons of his NBA career in Utah leading them to the playoffs each of those years.

The Jazz organization and fans gave him a warm welcome back and put together a touching tribute video:

It's not a surprise that Jazz fans were so open in welcoming back the shooting guard. Mitchell poured his heart and soul into the city and team during his time there, but in the end, they were both on different paths.

Sometimes when players return back to their old city they are welcomed with "boos" and jeers from the home crowd, even if they don't deserve it. But that wasn't the case here. Jazz fans gave Mitchell a standing ovation and showed their appreciation and Mitchell showed his back.

I'm glad that Mitchell got the recognition he deserves, but now it's time for the Cavs to go out and get their second consecutive road win.

Donovan seemed to understand this too as he knocked down his first shot of the game which was a deep three.

