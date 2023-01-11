Skip to main content

Jarrett Allen Questionable To Return Against Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers' center Jarrett Allen left Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz with an illness. He was listed as questionable to return.
Jarrett Allen was in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night as they prepared to take on the Utah Jazz. He was even on the floor and performed the tip-off for his team.

However, as the second quarter got underway, he was officially ruled as QUESTIONABLE to return with an illness. 

Allen played just over six minutes and went scoreless and without a rebound before exiting the game. Clearly, a stat line very unlike Jarrett.

Obviously, it's not great that the Cavaliers could be without their primary center for the rest of the game. Cleveland has struggled a lot in the rebounding department without him on the floor.

The bright side of this is that Allen is not known to have suffered any sort of injury which is keeping him out. 

Stay locked into Cavs Insider as we get more information on Allen's status for the rest of the game. 

