Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a winning streak, the likes of which we haven't seen in the post-LeBron era. With a 7-1 record and winners of seven straight, It is just the fifth time the Cavs have started a season 7-1 or better (7-1 in 2016, 7-1 in 2015, 7-1 in 1988 and 8-0 in 1976.)

Cleveland rolls into Los Angeles this afternoon to take on James and the Lakers as their five-game road trip continues. The Cavs are coming off a 112-88 drubbing of the Pistons on Friday night in a game where Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell did not play.

Los Angeles has been riding the struggle bus to start the season, hanging out near the basement of the Western Conference with a 2-6 record. LA took a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. They started off 0-5 before getting a pair of wins against the Nuggets and Pelicans.

The Lakers have talent but their rotation is thin beyond their trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook; who has come off the bench in the Lakers last four games.

On The Rebound

Cleveland is 12th in the NBA in rebounding as they grab 45 boards per contest and stand 12th in assists by handing out 25.8 dimes a contest this year. On the flip side, Los Angeles is 6th in rebounding with 46.9 boards per contest and 21st in assists with 24.1 per game.

Jarrett Allen ranks 3rd in the Eastern Conference in rebounds per game with 11.4 boards per game and is tied for 4th in the NBA in double-doubles this season with five.

Against Detroit, Allen narrowly missed out on his sixth double double while scoring 23 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Seventeen of Allen's points came in the first half, which was the fifth time in his career he scored 17 or more points in a half.

Davis leads the rebounding department for the Lakers, with 11.0 boards per game which is good for 5th in the Eastern Conference.

Look Out For LeBron

LeBron has struggled out of the gate to get in any sort of rhythm this season.

James is averaging 24.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, which are good numbers for most players in the league, but for not for LeBron. Particularly with LA's roster as currently constructed.

Russell Westbrook has come off the bench for the Lakers in the last four games and has looked more like the Westbrook of old. Russ has a better 3-point shooting percentage (26.7 to 20.7), free-throw percentage (75.9 to 73.2) and true shooting percentage (51.1 to 50).

But we know LeBron relishes playing against the Cavaliers. Who can forget the game in Cleveland where LeBron erupted for 46 points, 21 of those in the fourth quarter back in January of 2021.

James said he had some extra motivation after some light heckling at the end of the third quarter by a member of the Cavs front office.

The Cavs are just 1-17 against LeBron when he's wearing a different uniform, a stat dug up by Cavsinsider.com's Spencer German.

Magnificent Mobley

Evan Mobley erupted defensively Friday night, blocking eight shots. Having Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchor the paint against LeBron and the Lakers will be a huge advantage for the Wine and Gold.

Mobley became the youngest player in Cavs history to have eight or more blocks in a game and was third behind Larry Nance (11) and Hot Rod Williams (9) for most blocks in a game. He is also just the 5th player in the last 10 NBA seasons age 21 or younger with 8 or more blocks in a game.

Darius and Donovan Questionable again

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell missed Friday night's bombing of the Pistons and the Cavs didn't appear to miss a beat. Garland was back for just one game after suffering a scary eye injury before sitting out Friday night with a sprained left knee.

Mitchell was inactive because of a sprained left ankle suffered in the Celtics game when he stepped on a Boston player's foot. The injuries didn't appear to impact them in the moment as the two combined for 54 points and 18 assists.

The two are once again listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday afternoon's matinee with the Lakers.

Trainer's Room

Cavs:

-Darius Garland - Left Knee Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

-Donovan Mitchell - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

-Ricky Rubio - ACL Rehab - OUT

-Dylan Windler - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT

Lakers:

-Dennis Schroder - Thumb - OUT

-Thomas Bryant - Thumb - OUT

Cole Swider - OUT

-Anthony Davis - QUESTIONABLE

-LeBron James - Foot - PROBABLE

-Wenyen Gabriel - PROBABLE

