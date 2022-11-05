Evan Mobley Sets New Career High In Blocks Against Pistons

What a night for the Cavs! Even without two of their All-Stars playing, they're currently blowing the Detroit Pistons out of the gym. Even Mobley in particular is having a big night!

Maybe by the end of the night, Detroit will think twice before trying to shoot against him again.

Through the first three quarters, he has 11 points and two assists and has been his normal efficient self from the field.

But it's the defensive end where Mobley has made his mark on this game. He set a career-high seven blocks against the Pistons. He did this in only three-quarters of work too!

He had one more in the fourth quarters which brought his total for the night up to eight.

In his rookie season, Mobley ended with 115 blocks which was the eighth most in the league. That's quite an impressive feat for it being his first year. This led him to an average of 1.8 blocks a game.

Heading into Friday night, Mobley was only averaging one block a game but that is guaranteed to go up once the stats are finalized in Detroit.

If the Cavs want to reach their full potential, they're going to need Mobley to continue to be the defensive presence he is. Thankfully, it looks like he isn't slowing down anytime soon!

