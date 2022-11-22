Eliminating This Will Help The Cavs Reach Their Full Potential

The Cavs cannot only be a good team, but they can also be a great team when they're playing their best basketball. When this team is firing on all cylinders they are a legitimate Finals Contender.

But over the last few games, a troubling theme has started to emerge that could really come back to bite Cleveland. That's the number of turnovers they've committed.

The Cavs committed 19 turnovers against the Hornets, Heat, and Hawks. Yes, Cleveland was able to get the win in each of those games, but committing that many turnovers definitely made it harder than it needed to be.

On Monday night after Cleveland played Atlanta, Darius Garland committed eight turnovers on his own. This was tied for the most turnovers committed among any player in the NBA that night.

The Cavs turning the ball over isn't in itself the major issue just yet. Cleveland is in the bottom half of the league as they've committed an average of 15.4 turnovers a night. This is the 10th worst in the NBA. So, it definitely could be a lot worse but it could also be a lot better.

DG being a point guard means he's going to give the ball away at times. It's the nature of his position. But some of the turnovers Cleveland is committing as a team can easily be eliminated.

Cleveland committed a handful of travels against the Hawks which is something that should pretty much never happen.

It's definitely easier said than done, but eliminating these turnovers will get Cleveland many more possessions in a game and hopefully get rid of some of those late-game, down-to-the-wire moments.

