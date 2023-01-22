Evan Mobley Records Highest Scoring Half Of Career Against Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers started off Friday night's game against the Warriors incredibly flat which lead to an embarrassing loss. Saturday night was a different story as the team came out with much more energy and aggressiveness against the Milwaukee Bucks.

One of the players who especially came out strong early was Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward Evan Mobley.

Mobley played the best half of basketball in his young career during the first 24 minutes of Saturday night's game against the Bucks.

He finished the first half with 18 points which is the most he's scored in any half of his career. Mobley did it on efficient shooting as well as he went 9-for-13 from the floor.

Mobley was also getting his shots from multiple spots on the floor. He had a few dunks assisted by Darius Garland, but Mobley was also aggressive in the paint and created his own shot as well. He also was locked in from mid-range as well.

He was making Brook Lopez, who is a solid defender, look lost. The power forward also took advantage of multiple mismatches.

Mobley has been playing fantastic basketball lately. Over his last five games, Mobley is averaging 18 points on 60 percent shooting from the floor. This kind of production is especially important with Donovan Mitchell still out.

--------

You may also like:

Injury Report For Cavs-Bucks, Both Mitchell And Antetokounmpo Remain Out

Dean Wade Planning To Return Against Bucks

What Went Wrong In The Cavaliers Loss To The Warriors

"We Got What We Deserved:" J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Cavs Loss To The Warriors

Warriors Dominate Cavs Despite Missing Majority Of Starters

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN