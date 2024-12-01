Formula For A Cavaliers Victory vs. Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will face off for the second time this season on Sunday evening.
The Wine and Gold learned many lessons in their first matchup, and they must incorporate those into their game plan if they want to tie the season series at one game each.
Cavaliers Three-Point Defense
The Celtics took advantage of some questionable Cavaliers defense in their first matchup this season, especially from behind the arc.
Boston connected on 54 percent (22-for-41) on their shots behind the arc in their first meeting of the season. Fourteen of those made three-pointers came in the first half alone.
A week and a half ago, the Cavaliers didn't have Isaac Okoro, one of the best defenders, and having him healthy should help on the defensive front.
However, Dean Wade is still out with an ankle injury, so players such as Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome will need to help on that end.
Darius Garland Must Step Up
Based on how he finished last year, Darius Garland has had a bounce-back season overall. Cleveland's point guard is averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 44 percent from behind the arc.
However, DG's last game against the Celtics was arguably one of the worst shooting performances of his career. He only scored four points and was a mere 1-for-11 from the floor.
Cleveland's leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, is currently in a tough shooting stretch from the floor but is finding new ways to impact the game.
If Mitchell is still struggling to find his shot, Garland will need to step up to provide that scoring spark.
Battle In The Paint, Kristaps Porzingis' Return
As if defeating Boston wasn't going to be difficult in the first place, the Celtics will have one of their All-Stars back in the lineup for the rematch.
Kristaps Porzingis missed the first quarter of the season after undergoing surgery and was unavailable in Cleveland and Boston's first game. Porzingis's return in the lineup presents a new challenge for the Cavaliers, especially in the paint.
Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will not be able to offer as much help defense for the guards as they focus on limited Porzingis' impact down the low.
It'll also be a clash between the two teams' bigs in terms of rebounding and it will overall be a battle in the paint.