Game Day Report: Cavs Vs. Magic

After a day off Monday, the Cavaliers were back on the practice floor on Tuesday in preparation for their Wednesday night tipoff against the Orlando Magic.

The Magic arrive at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse looking for their first win of the season after dropping a 115-102 decision to the Knicks on Monday night. Orlando shot 42 percent from the field but 7-of-36 from beyond the arc and lost the rebounding battle 50-41.

Meanwhile, the Wine and Gold are looking for their third-straight win after dropping their season opener a week ago in Toronto. The Cavs needed overtime to put away the Wizards 117-107 Monday night after squandering a late-game lead.

Through three games, the Cavs rank 11th in the league in scoring offense with average of 116.7 points per game this season. But we all know this team is built on defense and the early rankings have the Wine and Gold coming in 3rd in the league in scoring defense as they allow an average of 103.7 points per game.

Quick Start Is Key

In the past two games, the Cavaliers have gotten off to a sluggish start. A fast start against a winless opponent could be key on Wednesday night. On Sunday against the Wizards the Cavs stumbled out of the gate and quickly found themselves staring at a ten-point deficit.

While they were ultimately able to overcome the sleepy start, it’s not a trend they’d like to continue. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said despite their record, the Magic play with a consistent effort and are always making runs. Putting together a complete effort, both at the beginning and end of games should go a long way towards the Cavs notching their third-straight win.

Steady Cedi

Cedi Osman has been a spark plug for the Cavs coming off the bench this season. Osman is averaging 16 points over his first three games. He has made a 17 of 30 shots from the floor (56.7 percent).

Osman is one of four Cavaliers who is shooting at or better than 40-percent from 3-point range. At the beginning of the season Osman said he felt this was an important season for the Turkish native and he’s put his words into action so far this year.

Perhaps most importantly, ten of Osman’s 17 points Sunday evening against the Wizards came in the first quarter as the Cavs rallied from an early deficit. Isaac Okoro has gotten the start in Garland’s absence as he deals with an eye injury, but Osman has been quick to replace Okoro in two straight contests. With four points in three games, the offensive production from Ice just isn’t there and Osman has provided a necessary boost coming off the bench.

Darius Garland Still Recovering

Don’t expect Darius Garland to play on Wednesday night, but Bickerstaff said his point guard is progressing as he returns from an eye injury. Bickerstaff said Garland has begun working out on the floor and doing some light drills.

Garland was present for the Wizard's game on Sunday night and appeared to be doing well. He was jumping and celebrating with his teammates on the bench as the Cavs closed out the Wizards.

It’s still a matter of swelling with Garland’s eye and the coach said he doesn’t anticipate Garland to play on Wednesday night.

Get the Big Man Going

Evan Mobley has a relatively quiet start to the season while averaging 13 points per night over three games. Mobley hasn’t reached double-digit shot attempts in any game this season and Bickerstaff said they need to make getting Mobley involved early a priority.

By no means is Mobley off to a bad start. Far from it, actually. But Bickerstaff attributed the Cavs jumbled lineup in both the preseason and here early in the regular season for his shot totals.

Remember this: Mobley is the type of player that, if defenses key on him he’s fully capable and willing to make the pass. The Cavs have been satisfied with the looks he’s been getting and are more focused on the quality than the quantity.

But admittedly, Bickerstaff said they’d like to see Mobley get more involved. Orlando is a poor rebounding team which could provide Mobley with plenty of second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.

Trainer’s Room

Cavaliers

Darius Garland – OUT – Eye

Dylan Windler – OUT – Ankle

Ricky Rubio – OUT – Knee

Magic

Moritz Wagner – OUT – Ankle

Markelle Fultz – OUT – Toe

Jalen Suggs – OUT – Ankle

Gary Harris – out –Knee

Jonathan Isaac – out – Hamstring