Jarrett Allen Is Picking Up Right Where He Left Off With Cavs

Jarrett Allen was easily one of the stories of the NBA last season. He signed a massive new contract that left a lot of people scratching their heads when it originally was announced but by the end of the season had people saying that it may have been an underpay.

So how has he opened up the new season? Pretty much exactly how he finished up last year, and that's a great thing to see!

In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks a night. Allen also was an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Through the first three games of this year, Allen is averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

He's already averaging a double-double this early in the season.

That sort of production is exactly what the Cavaliers need in the paint. it was one of the main reasons they were so successful last season and why they will be this year too.

Even though Allen may not score every single trip down the floor, he's still a player that defenses need to keep an eye on because of his lob threat.

It was a little shocking to me to see that Allen's still averaging over one block a game. Not because Allen would take a step back defensively, actually the opposite. After he turned into one of the premier shot blockers and paint defenders last season, I expected opponents not to challenge him at the rim as much.

It's been great to see Allen back in his old groove. A lot of what the Cavs do relies on there being a dominant big man in the paint and it's hard to imagine anyone else in that role than JA.

