Darius Garland Shines In Return, Cavs Win Sixth Straight

This regular season series between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers have given us some of the best games in this young NBA season!

Last Friday, the two teams played an overtime game at the TD Garden which eventually saw the Cavs taking the win. Wednesday night was a deja vu moment as the two teams played their second overtime game in six days.

The Cavs came out victorious again as they got the 114 to 113 win.

The Cavs overall struggled tonight compared to how they've played in the early part of the season. They shot 42 percent from the floor and were only 28.2 percent from three. Cleveland also had 11 turnovers.

Even though they had trouble getting shots to fall, it didn't feel like the Cavs were forcing anything which is a good sign. Cleveland still had solid ball movement and good looks, the ball just wasn't going through the hoop at times. Especially in the second quarter in which they only shot 4/15 from the floor.

One player who was outstanding tonight was Darius Garland in his return to the lineup from that eye injury he suffered back on opening night.

Garland finished the night with 29 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds. He shot 45 percent from the field and was also 5/11 from behind the arc.

I admittedly thought that DG would start off slow from the field with how much that eye injury could've affected him. There's no way that could've been a comfortable injury and the eye still appeared to be irritated before the game.

I couldn't have been more wrong and I'm happy I was. In the first quarter alone, Garland was a perfect three-for-three three!

Another player who shined tonight was Even Mobley who is somehow becoming a little bit underrated on this team. He finished the night an efficient 7/8 and the team was a plus 15 when he was on the floor.

Donovan Mitchell started the game off slow but he also finished the night with another 25 points and six assists.

The Cavs now head out on their first extended road trip of the season. They kick it off on Friday night as they take on the Detroit Pistons.

