Impressive Second Half Run Propels Cavaliers To Win Over Timberwolves

Cleveland is now 35-6 halfway through the regular season with its 124-117 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Logan Potosky

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Entering play on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to rebound from their largest defeat of the season and finish their three-game road trip with a winning record.

And this is exactly what the Wine and Gold did.

The Cavaliers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-117 on Saturday night, ending their road trip with a 2-1 record and advancing to 35-6 on the season.

After the two teams were tied 60-60 at halftime, Cleveland led Minnesota 81-79 with 2:09 left in the third quarter. But a pair of Georges Niang free throws, a Ty Jerome three-pointer, and a three-point play from Jerome gave the Wine and Gold an 8-0 run to end the third quarter.

The Cavaliers' run then continued in the fourth. After Max Strus began the period with a three-pointer, a layup from Niang, another triple from Jerome, and a layup from Donovan Mitchell snowballed Cleveland's lead to 20 points with 9:59 left.

According to Cavs Notes on X, the Wine and Gold's 18-0 run was tied for the team's second-largest scoring run of the season, trailing only a 20-0 stretch during a victory over the Dallas Mavericks back on Jan. 3.

A basketball player wearing a black uniform dribbles a basketball next to another player wearing a white uniform.
Mitchell had one of his best all-around games of the season on Saturday night, tallying a game-high 36 points, eight rebounds, a team-high seven assists, and a steal. Darius Garland also had a strong outing, scoring 21 of his 29 points in the second half, while dishing out six assists and tying his season-high of five rebounds.

Jerome and Niang were the Wine and Gold's main bench contributors with 15 points apiece. Niang also recorded his second career double-double, grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds.

Up next, the Cavaliers will host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

