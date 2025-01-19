Impressive Second Half Run Propels Cavaliers To Win Over Timberwolves
Entering play on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to rebound from their largest defeat of the season and finish their three-game road trip with a winning record.
And this is exactly what the Wine and Gold did.
The Cavaliers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-117 on Saturday night, ending their road trip with a 2-1 record and advancing to 35-6 on the season.
After the two teams were tied 60-60 at halftime, Cleveland led Minnesota 81-79 with 2:09 left in the third quarter. But a pair of Georges Niang free throws, a Ty Jerome three-pointer, and a three-point play from Jerome gave the Wine and Gold an 8-0 run to end the third quarter.
The Cavaliers' run then continued in the fourth. After Max Strus began the period with a three-pointer, a layup from Niang, another triple from Jerome, and a layup from Donovan Mitchell snowballed Cleveland's lead to 20 points with 9:59 left.
According to Cavs Notes on X, the Wine and Gold's 18-0 run was tied for the team's second-largest scoring run of the season, trailing only a 20-0 stretch during a victory over the Dallas Mavericks back on Jan. 3.
Mitchell had one of his best all-around games of the season on Saturday night, tallying a game-high 36 points, eight rebounds, a team-high seven assists, and a steal. Darius Garland also had a strong outing, scoring 21 of his 29 points in the second half, while dishing out six assists and tying his season-high of five rebounds.
Jerome and Niang were the Wine and Gold's main bench contributors with 15 points apiece. Niang also recorded his second career double-double, grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds.
Up next, the Cavaliers will host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m.