Takeaways From The First Half Of The Cavs Season

Where has all the time gone?!

Just like that, we are at the halfway point of the NBA season. It always feels like the second half of the season flies by faster too with the All-Star Break splitting it up.

With that being said, Cleveland is 26-15 through their first 41 games and they probably would've liked to have a few more wins at this point. These are some takeaways from how the team has performed so far.

Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Cleveland is running the risk of repeating the same nightmare that plagued the end of last season. That doomsday scenario is the injuries that they have. These injuries have clearly affected where they are now.

Here's the breakdown of how many games players have missed to far this season:

Dean Wade - 23

- 23 Darius Garland - 9

- 9 Kevin Love - 8

- 8 Jarrett Allen - 6

- 6 Donovan Mitchell - 5

- 5 Evan Mobley - 2

At the end of the day, these players need to get more time with each other on the floor so they can be ready to play with one another when the playoffs start.

Road Woes

The Cavs have overall struggled on the road during the first half of the season. While they have been better as of late, it still has proven to be the team's weak spot.

They are currently 8-11 on the road, but there was a point earlier this season where they lost five straight away from Cleveland.

If the Cavs want to make a deep playoff run then they'll need to keep improving on the road.

Who's The Small Forward Going Forward?

Cleveland had questions about who would be their starting small forward before the season even began. Now here we are halfway through the year and we're asking those same questions.

The Cavs have tried starting Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Caris LeVert, and Dean Wade at the position but none of them have been able to stick.

Now there are reports about Cleveland being interested in trading for a multitude of wings such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic. That list is expected to grow as the trade deadline gets closer.

It's still anyone's guess on who be the primary starting three at the end of the season for the Cavs.

The first half of the season doesn't define a team. That comes in the closing stages of the year so Cleveland still has their most important games ahead of them.

--------

-----

