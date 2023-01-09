Cavs Sweep Season Series Against The Suns With Commanding Road Win

Just a few days ago, the Cavs were able to clinch a win over the Suns thanks to an Evan Mobley game winner. Cleveland was able to grab another win over Phoenix on Sunday night to sweep the season series.

The Cavs won with a final score of 112-98.

Phoenix was without both of their best players in Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Fans would expect the Cavs role through the Suns with both of them out.

However, the Cavs let the Suns stick around for the majority of the game but Cleveland was able to maintain around a five point lead. That completely changed in the middle of the fourth quarter.

J.B. Bickerstaff sent in Lamar Stevens and Raul Neto off the bench, two defensive minded players, and Cleveland took off. Neto was a +9 in just 11 minutes of play and Stevens was a +10 in 15 minutes when they were on the floor.

This helped Cleveland finish the game with a double digit point lead.

It was a big night for the big men down in the paint. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined to score 27 points (13 points for Allen and 14 points for Mobley). Allen also finished with 12 rebounds while Mobley had eight rebounds, a blocked shot, and eight assists.

Isaac Okoro also had arguably his best game of the season. He was red hot from the start of the game and finished with 14 points. His efficiency was much better then it has been as he shot 5/9 from the field.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell finally were on the floor at the same in Sunday night's game. Garland missed time with a thumb sprain and Mitchell was out against the Nuggets due to rest. They each finished with 22 points and handled the majority of Cleveland's scoring.

This was a big win for the Cavs. It's no secret they've struggled as the away team this season and they're currently on one of the longest road trips of the year. Even the Suns were down a few players, Cleveland got the job done and put another victory in the win column.

The Cavs will continue their road trip on Tuesday as Mitchell heads back to where his NBA career started. Cleveland will take on Utah with a tipoff at 9:00 PM EST.

