NBA Analyst Predicts Cavaliers To Select This Guard In Latest Mock Draft
The Cleveland Cavaliers could go in many different directions with the 20th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer released his latest mock draft with the big night just over a week away and he has the Cavs selection Carlton Carrington out of the University of Pittsburgh.
Here is O’Connor’s rationale for the selection:
“There’s mixed signals on Cleveland’s plans with Darius Garland this offseason, but it could be wise to flip him for a wing and then draft a new backcourt partner for Donovan Mitchell. Carrington’s perimeter scoring ability is similar to Garland’s, but he’s bigger and would come at a significantly lower cost.”
Carrington was one of Pitt’s stars last season as he averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last seasons while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from behind the arc.
Carrington has the skill set of a guard who can score and create his own shot while also being a playmaker who can get his teammates involved.
This isn’t the first time that the Cavs have been linked to Carrington leading up to the draft. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released a version of their mock draft in early June which had Cleveland selecting the Pitt Guard.
If the Cavs do opt to trade Garland this summer, then drafting Carrington seems like an obvious selection if he is still available at 20.
But if DG is still on the roster heading into next season, then the Wine and Gold would quickly create a log jam in the frontcourt with Donovan Mitchell, Garland, Craig Porter Jr. (who had his two-way deal converted into a four-year contract during the season), and then Carrington in the mix.