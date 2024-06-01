Latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft Has Cavaliers Adding To Backcourt
With the calendar officially entering June, the Cleveland Cavaliers have now reached the month of the 2024 NBA Draft.
This year, for the first time, the annual prospect selection event will take place over two nights on June 26 and 27.
With the draft just over three weeks away, mock drafts will soon begin to ramp up with predictions for where basketball’s premier prospects will begin their respective NBA careers.
On Friday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo published their latest two-round mock NBA Draft, and they have the Wine and Gold bolstering their backcourt with their lone selection.
With the 20th overall pick, Givony and Woo have Cleveland drafting Carlton Carrington from the University of Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-5 guard, who turns 19 next month, had a strong freshman season for the Panthers. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-best 4.1 assists per game. His scoring and rebounding averages also ranked second on the team.
Carrington was a four-star recruit by Rivals, and was ranked 87th overall in the Class of 2023. Basketball also runs in his family, as he is the second cousin of 17-year NBA veteran forward Rudy Gay.
The Cavaliers could potentially look to add another player to its backcourt, as veteran free agent signee Ty Jerome played just two games last season before missing the remainder of the campaign due to a right ankle impingement.
With many talented prospects in the draft pool and 19 selections set to be made before Cleveland picks, Wine and Gold fans will ultimately have to wait and see where the team decides to go in the draft.