"I Don't Know How Many Guys In Our League Can Do What He Did Tonight:" J.B. Bickerstaff On The Cavs Win

J.B. Bickerstaff will never forget what Donovan Mitchell did against the Bulls.

It will be remembered as the game where he dropped 71 points which could very well be the most amount of points Bickerstaff ever sees scored from a player he's coaching.

After the game, the Cavaliers' head coach said that. "I don't know how many guys in our league can do what he did tonight."

What may get lost in all of this is that J.B. had to coach and inspire a team that was down 18 points coming out of halftime. Erasing a deficit such as that one and coming back to get the win isn't an easy task, but the Cavs were able to pull it off.

Bickerstaff gave a lot of credit to Donovan postgame about his performance and getting done what needed to be done. However, J.B. needs to give himself credit for how he prepared the team.

The turning point of the game, Mitchell was on the line and needed to miss a free throw, rebound it, and score it in order to tie the game.

This is what Bickerstaff had to say about the play after the game:

"We practiced it once. But again, it was (Mitchell's) understanding of what was needed to be done. Obviously, he makes the first one which is most important, and then we were able to make our subs to get some of the bigger guys into kind of block out and find a hole. Again, the basketball gods love these moments. When you do the things you're supposed to do they give you favor, and I think tonight was an example of that."

Bickerstaff had his team ready and had a plan in place. Sure, that plan may have involved a little luck but because J.B. has praised doing what your supposed to do all season, the Cavs were due for a little luck.

