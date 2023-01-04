Skip to main content

Could Kevin Love Finish His Career With The Cavs?

There is mutual interest from the organization and Kevin Love for him to finish his career as a Cleveland Cavalier.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kevin Love has had a complicated tenure in Cleveland.

He was part of the legendary 2016 team that won the NBA Finals, but it also seems like there have been trade rumors with his name in them ever since he came over from Minnesota. On top of that, he requested to be moved during the 2019-20 season which included visible outbursts of frustration on the bench.

Putting all of that aside, it would be awesome to see Love finish his career in Cleveland because of everything he has done for the city on and off the court. That may be more reality than fantasy too.

Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after guard Donovan Mitchell (not pictured) hit a three point basket during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after guard Donovan Mitchell (not pictured) hit a three point basket during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported that the Cavaliers organization and Love have preliminary interest in an extension for Love that would have him finish his career as a Cav.

Due to Cleveland's salary cap situation, this would involve taking a pay cut which is apparently a possibility on Love's end. 

Even if he doesn't decide to finish out his career in Cleveland, it's almost guaranteed that K-Love get his number "0" in the rafters. If he does retire as a Cavalier, you can schedule the ceremony. 

Just take a look at the mark Love has made on the Cavaliers' all-time record book:

  • Points Scores - 9th 
  • Field Goals Made - 9th
  • Three-Pointers made - 2nd
  • Defensive Rebounds - 3rd
  • Total Rebounds - 4th

Witnessing Love playing his final game in the NBA in a Cavaliers jersey would be the cherry on top of an incredible career. He's done nothing but embrace the city of Cleveland on and off the court and that is something that should be celebrated. 

--------

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

"I Don't Know How Many Guys In Our League Can Do What He Did Tonight:" J.B. Bickerstaff On The Cavs Win

"The Best Performance I've Ever Seen:" Kevin Love Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance

Donovan Mitchell Is The Only Player In NBA History To Do This

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Forces Overtime With Unreal Play

Kevin Love Reaches Cavalier Milestone Against The Bulls

J.B. Bickerstaff Gives Injury Update On Ricky Rubio

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71.

The Intentional Miss: How'd He Do it?

J.B. Bickerstaff Jan 2 2023

"I Don't Know How Many Guys In Our League Can Do What He Did Tonight:" J.B. Bickerstaff On The Cavs Win

Kevin Love Jan 2 2023

"The Best Performance I've Ever Seen:" Kevin Love Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance

Donovan Mitchell Jan 2 20223 2

Donovan Mitchell Is The Only Player In NBA History To Do This

Donovan Mitchell Dec 29 2022

Donovan Mitchell Explodes For 71 Points In Cavs Comeback Win Over The Bulls

Donovan Mitchell Jan 2 2023

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Forces Overtime With Unreal Play

Kevin Love Dec 29 2022

Kevin Love Reaches Cavalier Milestone Against The Bulls

Darius Garland Dec 26 2022 3

Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls