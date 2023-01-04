Could Kevin Love Finish His Career With The Cavs?

Kevin Love has had a complicated tenure in Cleveland.

He was part of the legendary 2016 team that won the NBA Finals, but it also seems like there have been trade rumors with his name in them ever since he came over from Minnesota. On top of that, he requested to be moved during the 2019-20 season which included visible outbursts of frustration on the bench.

Putting all of that aside, it would be awesome to see Love finish his career in Cleveland because of everything he has done for the city on and off the court. That may be more reality than fantasy too.

Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after guard Donovan Mitchell (not pictured) hit a three point basket during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported that the Cavaliers organization and Love have preliminary interest in an extension for Love that would have him finish his career as a Cav.

Due to Cleveland's salary cap situation, this would involve taking a pay cut which is apparently a possibility on Love's end.

Even if he doesn't decide to finish out his career in Cleveland, it's almost guaranteed that K-Love get his number "0" in the rafters. If he does retire as a Cavalier, you can schedule the ceremony.

Just take a look at the mark Love has made on the Cavaliers' all-time record book:

Points Scores - 9th

Field Goals Made - 9th

Three-Pointers made - 2nd

Defensive Rebounds - 3rd

Total Rebounds - 4th

Witnessing Love playing his final game in the NBA in a Cavaliers jersey would be the cherry on top of an incredible career. He's done nothing but embrace the city of Cleveland on and off the court and that is something that should be celebrated.

--------

You may also like:

"I Don't Know How Many Guys In Our League Can Do What He Did Tonight:" J.B. Bickerstaff On The Cavs Win

"The Best Performance I've Ever Seen:" Kevin Love Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance

Donovan Mitchell Is The Only Player In NBA History To Do This

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Forces Overtime With Unreal Play

Kevin Love Reaches Cavalier Milestone Against The Bulls

J.B. Bickerstaff Gives Injury Update On Ricky Rubio

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN