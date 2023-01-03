"The Best Performance I've Ever Seen:" Kevin Love Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance

In a game where Kevin Love had to enter the starting lineup due to injuries to the Cavs' roster, his teammate Donovan Mitchell went off for a historic 71-point performance.

This also sets a new franchise record for most points scored in a single game in Cavaliers history.

Kevin Love had some strong words about what he witnessed on the floor from Mitchell on Monday night:

"In my 15 years, that's the best performance I've ever seen, ever been a part of. I've seen some special ones, I was talking about Kyrie here against Portland when he had 55, LeBron in game one of the 2018 Finals, 57 for Kyrie in San Antonio. But this one takes the cake ... "

Love went on to say that the most impressive part of Mitchell's performance was that he scored 55 of the 71 points after halftime. This included 42 points in the second half and 13 points in over time.

For Love to sit up there and say that what Mitchell did is the best performance he's ever witnessed in his career truly shows the magnitude of how historic this performance was.

He's seen some of the big ones with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James he mentioned but Love failed to talk about his own 34-point quarter, which maybe isn't as impressive as 71, but is still historic in its own right.

