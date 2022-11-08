Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers eight-game win streak came to an end on Monday night with a 119-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Wine and Gold jumped out to an early first-quarter lead and scored 37 points in the first frame, which tied their season high for most points in a quarter. They led by as many as 13 points on the night, but the Clippers never went away and mounted a late-game comeback.

There were seven ties and 17 lead changes on Monday night in the Cavs' first loss since a season-opening defeat to the Toronto Raptors back on October 19th.

Evan Mobley scored a season-high 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points for the sixth time in eight games. Mitchell was 8-of-11 from three-point range. Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 20 rebounds.

Darius Garland recorded his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 assists in the Cavs first loss in nearly three weeks.

LA used a 17-1 run that erased a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to stun the Cavs, holding the Wine and Gold to 0-for-7 shooting over that five minute span.

Cleveland committed 17 turnovers against the Clippers and LA turned the miscues into 25 points.

Six different Clippers recorded double figures on Monday night.

Paul George led the Clippers with 26 points. Marcus Morris scored 20 points while Reggie Jackson chipped in 18 points and seven assists. Norman Powell and Terance Mann scored 17 points and 16 points

