Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.

Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Mitchell and Garland combined for 54 points and 18 assists to lead the Cavaliers to a 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

It marked the first time the two shared the floor together for an entire game as Garland went down just 13 minutes into the season opener and missed the next five games with a lacerated eyelid.

On Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Lakers, the two were once again back in the starting lineup together after sitting out Friday night's 112-88 bombing of the Detroit Pistons with minor injuries. Garland and Mitchell picked up right where they left off against the Celtics, carrying the Cavaliers in the first half against Los Angeles.

Mitchell and Garland each scored 21 points in the first half and had a pair of assist. The back court duo combined for 42 of the Cavs 58 first-half points as secondary scoring dried up. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were each held scoreless and collected three fouls apiece in the first half.

But Mitchell and Garland picked up the slack.

In scoring 21 points each agains the Lakers, it marked just the 5th time in the last 25 years in which multiple Cavs players had 20 or more points in the first half, according to Elias Sports.

Mitchell and Garland were both perfect from the in shooting a combined 15-for-15 from the charity stripe.

The sample size has been small, but this production is exactly what the Cavaliers' front office envisioned when brining in Mitchell to pair with Garland.

--------

You may also like:

Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

Kevin Love Turns Back The Clock In Cavs Short-Handed Win Over Pistons

No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit

Evan Mobley Sets New Career High In Blocks Against Pistons

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Out As Cavs Take On Pistons

How Have The Cavs Found A Way To Win In The Biggest Moments?

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn